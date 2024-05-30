WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: france us biden state visit dday

Biden to Make His First State Visit to France after Attending D-Day 80th Commemorations Next Week

Biden to Make His First State Visit to France after Attending D-Day 80th Commemorations Next Week

Thursday, 30 May 2024 10:00 AM EDT

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron's office said Thursday that U.S. President Joe Biden will make his first state visit to France next week after attending D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations in Normandy.

Macron will be hosting Biden and his wife Jill on June 8, the statement said.

Both presidents will discuss “the need for unwavering, long-term support for Ukraine” at a time when war has returned to Europe, 80 years after the landings that led to the liberation of France and the continent from Nazi Germany’s occupation, Macron’s office said.

In Normandy next week, major commemorations will draw 25 heads of state and government, along with dozens of World War II veterans, to honor the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the United States, Canada and other nations that landed on June 6, 1944.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is amid those expected to attend.

Biden's state visit will allow “close coordination” between France and the U.S. on world crises ahead of international events including the summit of the Group of Seven major economies next month in Italy and the NATO summit in Washington in July.

Discussions also will include climate-related issues and will focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic, space and nuclear fields, the statement said.

Macron and his wife Brigitte went on a state visit to the U.S. in Dec. 2022.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
French President Emmanuel Macron's office said Thursday that U.S. President Joe Biden will make his first state visit to France next week after attending DDay 80th anniversary commemorations in Normandy. Macron will be hosting Biden and his wife Jill on June 8, the...
france us biden state visit dday
224
2024-00-30
Thursday, 30 May 2024 10:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved