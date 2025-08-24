WATCH TV LIVE

France Summons US Ambassador Over Antisemitism Charge

Sunday, 24 August 2025 05:22 PM EDT

France summoned U.S. Ambassador Charles Kushner after he wrote a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron alleging France failed to do enough to stem antisemitic violence, a French Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Sunday.

"France has learned of the allegations made by the United States ambassador, Mr. Charles Kushner, who, in a letter to the president of the republic expressed his concern about the rise in antisemitic acts in France and noted the alleged lack of sufficient action by the French authorities to combat them," the ministry said.

"The ambassador's allegations are unacceptable." 

