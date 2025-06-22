WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: france | us air strikes | iran | nuclear sites

France Urges Restraint, Diplomacy after "concerning" US Strikes on Iran

Sunday, 22 June 2025 08:15 AM EDT

France's foreign minister said on Sunday that Paris was concerned by U.S. air strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites overnight and urged all sides to show restraint and move to towards a negotiated solution to the crisis.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot wrote on X that France, which had held talks with Iran on Friday in Geneva along with its European partners, had neither participated in these strikes nor in their planning.

"France has noted with concern the strikes carried out last night by the United States against three Iranian nuclear program sites," asserted Barrot, who spoke with his U.S. counterpart Marco Rubio on Saturday evening.

"France is convinced that a lasting resolution to this issue requires a negotiated solution within the framework of the Non-Proliferation Treaty," Barrot wrote on X.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
France's foreign minister said on Sunday that Paris was concerned by U.S. air strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites overnight and urged all sides to show restraint and move to towards a negotiated solution to the crisis.
france, us air strikes, iran, nuclear sites
130
2025-15-22
Sunday, 22 June 2025 08:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved