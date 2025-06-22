France Urges Restraint, Diplomacy after "concerning" US Strikes on Iran

France's foreign minister said on Sunday that Paris was concerned by U.S. air strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites overnight and urged all sides to show restraint and move to towards a negotiated solution to the crisis.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot wrote on X that France, which had held talks with Iran on Friday in Geneva along with its European partners, had neither participated in these strikes nor in their planning.

"France has noted with concern the strikes carried out last night by the United States against three Iranian nuclear program sites," asserted Barrot, who spoke with his U.S. counterpart Marco Rubio on Saturday evening.

"France is convinced that a lasting resolution to this issue requires a negotiated solution within the framework of the Non-Proliferation Treaty," Barrot wrote on X.