France: Allowing Ukraine to Use Missiles to Strike Russian Targets Still an Option

Monday, 18 November 2024 07:50 AM EST

France, which has provided long-range missiles to Ukraine, on Monday signaled allowing Kyiv to strike military targets inside Russia remained an option on the table.

"We openly said this was an option that we would consider if it was to allow to strike a target from where Russia is currently aggressing Ukrainian territory. So nothing new on the other side," Jean-Noel Barrot told journalists ahead of a EU ministers' meeting in Brussels.

President Joe Biden's administration has allowed Ukraine to use U.S.-made weapons to strike deep into Russia, two U.S. officials and a source familiar with the decision said Sunday, in a significant reversal of Washington's policy in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

