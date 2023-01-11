×
Tags: France | Station Stabbings

Several Hurt in Paris Station Attack, Attacker 'neutralized'

Wednesday, 11 January 2023 03:01 AM EST

PARIS (AP) — French media are reporting that people have been stabbed at a Paris train station and the interior minister says several people were injured before police “rapidly neutralized” the attacker.

Media reports, quoting unnamed police sources, say police opened fire early Wednesday morning on the attacker who was armed with a knife and injured several people.

Paris police say the incident at the Gare du Nord station is now over but are offering no other immediate details.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin also says the attacker injured several people at the station but his tweet gives no other details on their number or the extent of the injuries.

He says the attacker was “rapidly neutralized."

115
