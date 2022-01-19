×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: France | Skiing Accident

French Actor Gaspard Ulliel Hospitalized after Ski Accident

French Actor Gaspard Ulliel Hospitalized after Ski Accident

Wednesday, 19 January 2022 09:00 AM

LYON, France (AP) — French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles, has been hospitalized after a ski accident in the Alps, according to the regional prosecutor's office.

Ulliel portrayed the young Hannibal Lecter in 2007's “Hannibal Rising” and fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic “Saint Laurent.” He is also in the upcoming Marvel series “Moon Knight,” and is the advertising face of the Chanel men’s fragrance Bleu de Chanel.

An investigation is under way into Tuesday's accident in the Rosiere ski area in the Savoie region, according to the Savoie prosecutor's office.

Ulliel remained hospitalized Wednesday, the prosecutor's office said. Local broadcaster France Bleu said he was in serious condition with a skull injury.

Ulliel's agents did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Police and the prosecutor's office would not divulge details of the accident. France Bleu said Ulliel apparently collided with another skier at a crossing point on the slopes, and the other skier was not hospitalized.

The mountain police service serving the site of the accident said it has been organizing five or six rescues per day in recent days as the snow has hardened.

In the neighboring Haute-Savoie region, a 5-year-old girl was killed Saturday when a skier crashed into her. The man was handed preliminary manslaughter charges, according to the Haute-Savoie prosecutor, who cited excessive speed as the likely reason for the accident.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles, has been hospitalized after a ski accident in the Alps, according to the regional prosecutor's office.Ulliel portrayed the young Hannibal Lecter in 2007's "Hannibal...
France,Skiing Accident
241
2022-00-19
Wednesday, 19 January 2022 09:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved