×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: France | Saving Energy

France Fights Winter Shortages with New Energy-saving Drive

France Fights Winter Shortages with New Energy-saving Drive

Thursday, 06 October 2022 07:00 AM EDT

PARIS (AP) — “Every gesture counts” is the watchword of a French government energy-saving drive unveiled Thursday to get the country through the winter without gas from Russia and closer to European Union targets of reaching climate neutrality by 2050.

The French push for “energy sobriety,” months in the planning, dovetails with gas- and electricity-saving drives taking root across Europe. The war in Ukraine is forcing the continent to swiftly wean itself off cheap fossil fuels from aggressor Russia and scramble for alternative sources — a dramatic shift driving concerns of possible shortages and crushing price rises for energies that power European homes and industries.

To ward off any gas or electricity shortages in the coming winter months, France's government is aiming for a swift 10% reduction in the country's energy use with the raft of turn-it-down, switch-it-off energy-saving measures that ministers were detailing on Thursday afternoon.

They'll include an array of energy-saving tips, efforts to reduce energy consumption in public buildings by limiting heating and other belt-tightening, and a new "“Every gesture counts” government publicity campaign urging people to do their bit.

Towns and cities haven't waited for the government to act, with a growing number already turning down thermostats in swimming pools, sports halls and other venues, and some also switching off street lights at night.

The “energy sobriety” drive is also intended to speed France toward its longer-term goal of slashing its energy use by 40% by 2050, to comply with European Union climate neutrality targets.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
"Every gesture counts" is the watchword of a French government energy-saving drive unveiled Thursday to get the country through the winter without gas from Russia and closer to European Union targets of reaching climate neutrality by 2050.The French push for "energy...
France,Saving Energy
247
2022-00-06
Thursday, 06 October 2022 07:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved