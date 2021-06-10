×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: France | Sahel

Macron to Reduce French Military Troops in Africa's Sahel

Macron to Reduce French Military Troops in Africa's Sahel

Thursday, 10 June 2021 01:01 PM

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday announced the future reduction of France’s military presence fighting Islamic extremism in Africa’s Sahel region.

In a news conference, Macron spoke about the “profound transformation of” France’s military operation in Mali and neighboring countries.

The French operation will be replaced by another cooperation and support mission of French troops that will further rely on regional partners and continue to focus on fighting against Islamic extremists, he said.

Details will be unveiled in the coming weeks, he said, including on the number of troops France is keeping in the region.

France now has more than 5,000 troops in Africa’s Sahel region.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday announced the future reduction of France's military presence fighting Islamic extremism in Africa's Sahel region.In a news conference, Macron spoke about the "profound transformation of" France's military operation in Mali and...
France,Sahel
108
2021-01-10
Thursday, 10 June 2021 01:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved