2 Fans Died and an Officer Is in a Coma after Champions League Celebrations in France

Sunday, 01 June 2025 06:00 AM EDT

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say 2 fans died and a police officer is in a coma after celebrations around the country for Paris-Saint Germain’s historic Champions League victory, European soccer’s biggest prize.

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in the city of Dax during a PSG street party, the national police service said. A man was killed in Paris when his scooter was hit by a car during PSG celebrations, the interior minister’s office said. The circumstances of both are being investigated.

A police officer was hit accidentally by fireworks in northwest France and placed in an artificial coma because of grave eye injuries, the national police service said.

Hundreds of people were arrested in the celebrations, which were largely peaceful but degenerated into violence in some areas.

