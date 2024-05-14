WATCH TV LIVE

2 French Prison Officers Killed and 3 Injured in a Normandy Convoy Attack

Tuesday, 14 May 2024 09:00 AM EDT

PARIS (AP) — Two French prison officers were killed and three others seriously injured when their prison convoy was attacked Tuesday in Normandy, officials said.

The attack occurred as the convoy was returning to Évreux jail after a court hearing in Rouen, according to French outlet BFMTV.

Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said he would join a crisis unit to address the emergency.

"All means are being used to find these criminals. On my instructions, several hundred police officers and gendarmes were mobilized,” Darmanin posted on X. He expressed condolences to the victims' families and agents of the Ministry of Justice.

French media reported that a prisoner being transported in the van may have escaped with the assailants.

The incident has prompted a significant law enforcement operation in the northwestern region of France as authorities worked to secure the area and apprehend the assailants.

French media reported the attack occurred late Tuesday morning on the A154 freeway, which has since been closed.

