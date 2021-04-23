Tags: France | Policewoman Stabbed

France: Policewoman Fatally Stabbed, Attacker Shot Dead

Friday, 23 April 2021 10:01 AM

PARIS (AP) — A French police officer was stabbed to death inside her police station Friday, and her attacker shot and killed by officers nearby, authorities said.

The identity and the motive of the assailant were not immediately clear, a national police spokesperson told The Associated Press. The police officer was an administrative employee in the station, the spokesperson said.

The attack took place just inside the police station in Rambouillet, a town southwest of Paris known for a grandiose former royal estate.

