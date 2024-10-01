WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: France parliament prime minister michel barnier

The New French Prime Minister Tells Parliament the Country's 'colossal' Debt Is 'sword of Damocles'

Tuesday, 01 October 2024 10:01 AM EDT

PARIS (AP) — In his inaugural address to parliament, new French Prime Minister Michel Barnier warned that “colossal” and spiraling debts are a “sword of Damocles” hanging over the country’s finances.

Barnier was laying out his proposed policy announcements that the veteran conservative and EU Brexit negotiator hopes to push through the legislature despite not having a ruling majority for his new government.

He was regularly heckled by opposition lawmakers, who were calling out remarks and comments during his address to the National Assembly.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
In his inaugural address to parliament, new French Prime Minister Michel Barnier warned that "colossal" and spiraling debts are a "sword of Damocles" hanging over the country's finances. Barnier was laying out his proposed policy announcements that the veteran conservative...
France parliament prime minister michel barnier
83
2024-01-01
Tuesday, 01 October 2024 10:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved