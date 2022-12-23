×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: France | Paris Shooting

Paris Shooting Leaves Multiple People Wounded; 1 Arrested

Friday, 23 December 2022 08:00 AM EST

PARIS (AP) — A shooting in central Paris on Friday has left multiple people wounded, authorities said. One person was arrested.

The reason for the shooting wasn't immediately clear.

Police cordoned off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, and the Paris police department warned people to stay away from the area. It said one person was arrested, without providing details.

An emergency services official said multiple people were wounded, without elaborating. The official wasn't authorized to be publicly named.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A shooting in central Paris on Friday has left multiple people wounded, authorities said. One person was arrested.The reason for the shooting wasn't immediately clear.Police cordoned off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, and the Paris police...
France,Paris Shooting
82
2022-00-23
Friday, 23 December 2022 08:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved