WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: france | paris | louvre | heist | crown jewels

5 More Arrests Made in Louvre Jewel Heist

Thursday, 30 October 2025 07:34 AM EDT

Five more people have been arrested in the investigation into the theft of crown jewels from the Louvre Museum, the Paris prosecutor announced Thursday.

The five were detained late Wednesday night in Paris and the Paris region, Prosecutor Laure Beccuau told RTL radio. She did not release their identities or other details.

The jewels remain missing. Two suspects arrested earlier were given preliminary charges Wednesday and partially admitted their responsibility, according to the prosecutor.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Five more people have been arrested in the investigation into the theft of crown jewels from the Louvre Museum, the Paris prosecutor announced Thursday. The five were detained late Wednesday night in Paris and the Paris region,..
france, paris, louvre, heist, crown jewels
74
2025-34-30
Thursday, 30 October 2025 07:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved