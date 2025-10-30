5 More Arrests Made in the Investigation into Louvre Jewel Heist

PARIS (AP) — Five more people have been arrested in the investigation into the theft of crown jewels from the Louvre Museum, the Paris prosecutor announced Thursday.

The five were detained late Wednesday night in Paris and the Paris region, Prosecutor Laure Beccuau told RTL radio. She did not release their identities or other details.

The jewels remain missing. Two suspects arrested earlier were given preliminary charges Wednesday and partially admitted their responsibility, according to the prosecutor.