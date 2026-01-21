WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: france | nato | greenland | trump

France Asks for NATO Exercise in Greenland, Ready to Participate

Wednesday, 21 January 2026 07:21 AM EST

France has asked for a NATO exercise in Greenland and is ready to contribute to it, French President Emmanuel ‍Macron's office said ‍on Wednesday.

News of the request comes as President ⁠Donald Trump arrived in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, where he is likely to ​use the World Economic Forum to escalate his push for acquiring Greenland ‍despite European protests in the biggest fraying of ⁠transatlantic ties in decades.

Speaking in Davos on Tuesday, Macron said Europe would not give in to bullies or ⁠be intimidated, in ​a scathing ⁠criticism of Trump's threat to impose steep ‍tariffs if Europe does not let him take over ‌Greenland.

NATO leaders have warned that Trump's Greenland strategy could upend the alliance. ⁠Trump ​has linked ‍Greenland to his anger at not receiving a Nobel Peace ‍Prize. 

