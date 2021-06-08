×
Tags: France | Macron Slapped

French Leader Macron Is Slapped During Visit to Small Town

Tuesday, 08 June 2021 10:00 AM

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has been slapped in the face by a man during a visit to a small town in southeast France.

Macron’s office on Tuesday confirmed a video that is widely circulating online.

The French president can be seen greeting the public waiting for him behind barriers in the town of Tain-l’Hermitage after he visited a high school that is training students to work in hotels and restaurants.

The video shows a man slapping Macron in the face and his bodyguards pushing the man away as the French leader quickly leaves the scene.

French news broadcaster BFM TV said two people have been detained by police.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


