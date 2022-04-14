×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: france | macron | russia | ukraine

France's Macron: Calling Russian Action in Ukraine 'Genocide' Would Be Verbal Escalation

emmanuel macron gestures while speaking
France's President and French liberal party La Republique en Marche (LREM) candidate to his succession Emmanuel Macron takes part in a roundtable on health at the Alister training center in rehabilitation and reeducation during a one-day campaign visit in the Grand-Est region, in Mulhouse, eastern France, on April 12, 2022. (LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Thursday, 14 April 2022 10:25 AM

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that using the word "genocide" with regard to Russia's action in Ukraine would amount to verbal escalation that would complicate his efforts to bring peace to Ukraine.

"Words have a meaning and it is necessary to be careful because my role is to help bring peace or at least to stop this war," Macron said in an interview with France Bleu radio, adding that he wanted to avoid verbal escalation.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it categorically disagreed with U.S. President Joe Biden's description of Russia's actions in Ukraine as "genocide."

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that using the word "genocide" with regard to Russia's action in Ukraine would amount to verbal escalation that would complicate his efforts to bring peace to Ukraine. "Words have a meaning and it is necessary to be careful...
france, macron, russia, ukraine
98
2022-25-14
Thursday, 14 April 2022 10:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved