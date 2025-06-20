France's Macron: Nothing Justifies Strikes on Civilian Population

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday strikes on civilians and on civilian infrastructures had to stop in the week-long conflict between Israel and Iran, adding Tehran should show its willingness to return to the negotiating table concerning its nuclear program.
"For several days now, France has had a clear, simple voice: there is no justification for strikes against energy infrastructures and civilian populations," he told reporters when he arrived at the Paris airshow.
