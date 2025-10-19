WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: france louvre museum robbery

France's Culture Minister Reports a Robbery at the Louvre Museum

Sunday, 19 October 2025 06:01 AM EDT

PARIS (AP) — France's culture minister said a theft took place at the Louvre Museum on Sunday and it would shutter for the day.

“A robbery took place this morning at the opening of the Louvre Museum,” Rachida Dati wrote on X.

The Louvre said it would close “for exceptional reasons,” offering no further details on the details of the heist.

No injuries were reported. Dati said she was on site and that an investigation was underway.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
France's culture minister said a theft took place at the Louvre Museum on Sunday and it would shutter for the day."A robbery took place this morning at the opening of the Louvre Museum," Rachida Dati wrote on X. The Louvre said it would close "for exceptional reasons,"...
france louvre museum robbery
76
2025-01-19
Sunday, 19 October 2025 06:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved