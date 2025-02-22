WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: france knife attack mulhouse islamic extremism

1 Dead, at Least 2 Wounded in France Knife Attack Labeled Islamic Extremism by Macron

Saturday, 22 February 2025 02:00 PM EST

PARIS (AP) — A knife attack Saturday in eastern France left one dead and at least two injured, the national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office said.

A 37-year-old Algerian man was arrested, the prosecutor’s office said. The attack occurred in the French city of Mulhouse near Germany and Switzerland. The anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office said that it's handling the investigation.

French President Emmanuel Macron labeled the perpetrator an Islamic extremist, and said the government has “complete determination” to respond to the attack.

France has been on high alert for extremist threats.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau was heading to the scene of the attack Saturday night.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A knife attack Saturday in eastern France left one dead and at least two injured, the national antiterrorism prosecutor's office said.A 37yearold Algerian man was arrested, the prosecutor's office said. The attack occurred in the French city of Mulhouse near Germany and...
france knife attack mulhouse islamic extremism
101
2025-00-22
Saturday, 22 February 2025 02:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved