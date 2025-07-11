Iran Says a Young French-German Cyclist Is in Custody, a French Newspaper Reports

PARIS (AP) — Iran's foreign minister has confirmed that his country is detaining a teenage French-German cyclist who disappeared last month, French newspaper Le Monde reported Friday.

The cyclist, Lennart Monterlos, “was detained for having committed an infraction,” the newspaper quoted Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as saying in the interview Thursday.

He didn't elaborate on the nature of the alleged offense.

Araghchi said France’s embassy in Tehran has been notified, the newspaper added. It said that Monterlos was cycling across Iran and hasn’t been heard from since mid-June.

France’s Foreign Ministry didn’t confirm the detention, but said that it’s in contact with Iranian authorities about “the situation of our national” and also with the family.

Citing concerns for his security, it said it had no other comment. It reiterated previous warnings that French nationals shouldn’t travel to Iran.

German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kathrin Deschauer told reporters in Berlin that the ministry is aware of the case, but has no comment beyond that. Germany also warns its citizens against travel to Iran.