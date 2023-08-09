×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: france fire disabled holiday wintzenheim

French Authorities Say 11 Are Missing after Fire in Holiday Home for People with Disabilities

Wednesday, 09 August 2023 05:01 AM EDT

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say 11 adults are missing after a fire broke out early on Wednesday in a holiday home for people with disabilities in eastern France while 17 others have been evacuated.

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted that “early this morning, a fire broke out in a facility for disabled people" in the small town of Wintzenheim, close to the border with Germany. "Despite the rapid and courageous intervention of the fire department ... several casualties are reported,” he said. Rescue operations were still ongoing.

The local administration of the Haut-Rhin region said the fire broke out at 6:30 a.m. in private accommodation in Wintzenheim. Seventeen people were evacuated, including 1 person sent to hospital in a “relative emergency."

Eleven people from the group of adults, who usually live in the city of Nancy, in eastern France, are still missing, the statement said.

“The building was being used ... for their vacation,” the statement said.

The fire department deployed 76 firefighters, 4 fire engines, 4 ambulances to contain the blaze and treat the victims. Forty police officers were also mobilized.

The fire was quickly brought under control, the statement said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
French authorities say 11 adults are missing after a fire broke out early on Wednesday in a holiday home for people with disabilities in eastern France while 17 others have been evacuated.Interior minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted that "early this morning, a fire broke out...
france fire disabled holiday wintzenheim
192
2023-01-09
Wednesday, 09 August 2023 05:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved