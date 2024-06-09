Macron Calls a Snap Legislative Election After EU Vote Defeat

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: france | emmanuel macron | election | legislative | national assembly | european parliament

Sunday, 09 June 2024 04:22 PM EDT

French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday he was dissolving the National Assembly and calling a snap legislative election after his party suffered a heavy defeat in elections for the European Parliament.

In an address to the nation from the Elysee presidential palace, Macron said: "I've decided to give you back the choice of our parliamentary future through the vote. I am therefore dissolving the National Assembly." The vote will take place in two rounds on June 30 and July 7, he said.

The move comes as first projected results from France on Sunday put the far-right National Rally party well ahead in the European Union's parliamentary election, defeating Macron's pro-European centrists, according to French opinion poll institutes.

