Tags: France | Elysee Rape

France: Alleged Rape at Presidential Palace Investigated

Friday, 12 November 2021 09:01 AM

PARIS (AP) — French authorities are investigating an alleged rape that occurred earlier this year in the presidential Elysee Palace, the Paris prosecutor’s office said Friday.

The prosecutor’s office told The Associated Press the investigation was opened on July 12. But it did not immediately confirm French media reports saying a female soldier guarding the palace had accused a serviceman of rape on July 1.

French media have also reported that President Emmanuel Macron was not nearby when the attack allegedly took place but had been at an event earlier in the evening. Macron resides at the Elysee.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said the accused serviceman has been questioned as an “assisted witness,” a status that means he was not interviewed as a suspect facing potential charges.

The office would not confirm or provide further details.

The Elysee has not yet commented in response to an AP request.

French media have reported that Defense Minister Florence Parly launched an internal administrative investigation into the alleged rape. News reports have said the accused serviceman was suspended from his post at the Elysee.

