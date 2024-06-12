France's Macron: Snap Election Was Only Path Forward

Dissolving the French parliament and announcing a snap election was the only possible response to the far right's strong showing in last weekend's European elections, French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday.
"Returning to the sovereign people is, in my opinion, the only republican decision in this context," Macron told a press conference.
Macron called for a snap parliamentary election Sunday after France's far right pummeled his own party in the EU parliament election.
