WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: france | election | populism | right | conservative | parliament | emmanuel macron

France's Macron: Snap Election Was Only Path Forward

Wednesday, 12 June 2024 10:17 AM EDT

Dissolving the French parliament and announcing a snap election was the only possible response to the far right's strong showing in last weekend's European elections, French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday.

"Returning to the sovereign people is, in my opinion, the only republican decision in this context," Macron told a press conference.

Macron called for a snap parliamentary election Sunday after France's far right pummeled his own party in the EU parliament election.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Dissolving the French parliament and announcing a snap election was the only possible response to the far right's strong showing in last weekend's European elections, French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday.
france, election, populism, right, conservative, parliament, emmanuel macron
73
2024-17-12
Wednesday, 12 June 2024 10:17 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved