×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: France | Britain | Fishing

French Fishermen to Block Ports, Tunnel in Spat with UK

Friday, 26 November 2021 03:00 AM

CALAIS, France (AP) — French fishing crews are threatening to block French ports and traffic under the English Channel on Friday to disrupt the flow of goods to the U.K., in a dispute over post-Brexit fishing licenses.

It’s the latest tension point between the neighboring countries, who are also trading blame for not doing enough to prevent the deaths of at least 27 migrants whose boat sank Wednesday off Calais, in the choppy waters of the world’s busiest shipping route.

French fishermen are angry at the British government for not granting more licenses to fish in U.K. waters — and angry at their own government for not doing more to defend them.

The fishing industry is economically tiny but symbolically important for both Britain and France.

Friday’s threatened blockades are “a warning shot,” Olivier Lepretre, president of the regional fishing committee, told reporters.

Fishing crews are expected to use their boats to block ports in Calais, Saint-Malo and Ouistreham, and to use cars to block the highway leading to the tunnel beneath the Channel.

The fishers are protesting to “respond to the derisive and humiliating attitude of the English,” Gerard Romiti, president of the national fishing committee, told reporters.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the U.K. was “disappointed by threats of protest activity.”

Before Brexit, French fishermen could fish deep inside British waters. Now they need to be granted a special license from British authorities to fish in certain areas. Most French boats have received the special licenses, but not all.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
French fishing crews are threatening to block French ports and traffic under the English Channel on Friday to disrupt the flow of goods to the U.K., in a dispute over post-Brexit fishing licenses.It's the latest tension point between the neighboring countries, who are also...
France,Britain,Fishing
252
2021-00-26
Friday, 26 November 2021 03:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved