WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: france attack plot

French Anti-terror Authorities Investigate Afghan National over Suspected Attack Plot

Saturday, 12 October 2024 10:00 AM EDT

PARIS (AP) — French anti-terror prosecutors said Saturday that an Afghan national is being investigated on terrorism charges over a suspected attack plot.

The 22-year-old suspect was among three people who authorities revealed earlier this week were detained in the southern Toulouse region.

The two other people were released from custody.

Authorities said that an investigation that was opened on Sept. 27 subsequently revealed a suspected “plan for violent action targeting people in a football stadium or a shopping center” allegedly linked to the Afghan suspect.

They said they found “several elements” allegedly linking the person to “radicalization” and “adherence to the ideology of the Islamic State" group.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
French antiterror prosecutors said Saturday that an Afghan national is being investigated on terrorism charges over a suspected attack plot.The 22yearold suspect was among three people who authorities revealed earlier this week were detained in the southern Toulouse...
france attack plot
107
2024-00-12
Saturday, 12 October 2024 10:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved