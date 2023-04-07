Finland Buys Israel's David's Sling Anti-missile System

Finland announced on Wednesday – just one day after joining NATO – that it would buy Israeli advanced David's Sling anti-missile system to boost its overall defense capabilities against its large neighbor Russia.

Finland, which shares a long border with Russia, said it would initially invest 316 million euros ($344 million) in the David's Sling system.

"The David's Sling system will extend the operational range of Finland's ground-based air defense capabilities significantly," read the official Finnish statement.

Finland's Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen placed the acquisition of the Israeli David's Sling system in a wider long-term defensive context.

"This acquisition will create a new capability for the Finnish Defense Forces to intercept targets at high altitude. At the same time we are continuing the ambitious and long-term development of Finland's defense capability in a new security environment," said Kaikkonen.

The David's Sling aerial defense system is designed to intercept medium and long-range rockets and missiles fired from 25 to 190 miles.

The sale of the David's Sling missile defense system is subject to U.S. approval due to significant American investments in the Israeli aerial defense system. However, given Washington's support of Finland's NATO membership and the country's strategic location adjacent to Russia, it is unlikely that the Biden administration would oppose the Finnish-Israeli military deal.

In February 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Israel to supply Ukraine with the David's Sling anti-missile system in the ongoing war with Russia. Israel has so far been unwilling to supply advanced military equipment to Ukraine due to concerns that it would undermine the complex and delicate Russian-Israeli relations. However, unlike Ukraine, Finland is not engaged in a conflict with Russia and recently became the latest addition to the Western defense alliance NATO with which Israel maintains close ties.

This article originally appeared on All Israel News and is reposted with permission.