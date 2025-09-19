WATCH TV LIVE

Finland: Europe Has Much to Learn From Ukraine's Drone Defense

Friday, 19 September 2025 10:45 AM EDT

Europe has a lot to learn from Ukraine when it comes to defending itself from drone attacks, Finland's President Alexander Stubb said on Friday.

Stubb said that "Eastern Sentry," a new military mission to bolster defense of Europe's eastern flank in response to recent Russian drone incursions into Polish airspace, would start in Romania and Poland, the southeastern flank of the alliance.

"Eastern Sentry" will involve a range of assets from allies including Denmark, France, the United Kingdom, Germany and others, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.

