Finland, Estonia: US Defense Deliveries Delayed Over Middle East War

Some U.S. ‌defense equipment deliveries to Europe are being delayed because of the war in the Middle East, the presidents of Finland ‌and Estonia said on Tuesday.

Finnish ​President Alexander Stubb said some U.S. stock is being ⁠delivered elsewhere because of the ​war in Iran, but did not see ⁠this as alarming for Finland.

Estonia's President Alar Karis said his country had been ‌informed of delays related ​to HIMARS rocket ‌systems.

"It gives a signal that in ‌Estonia and in Europe in general we should much, much faster develop ⁠our defense industry," ‌Karis said.

Reuters ⁠reported on April 16, citing sources ⁠familiar with ⁠the matter, that U.S. officials have informed ‌some European counterparts, including in the Baltics and Scandinavia, that some previously contracted weapons ‌deliveries ​are likely to ‌be delayed as the Middle East war draws on ​weapons stocks.