Figure Skating-ISU Bans Russia, Belraus From Hosting International Events

The International Skating Union (ISU) said on Monday that Russia and Belarus would not be allowed to host international skating events and stripped Russia of figure skating's Rostelecom Cup.

The ISU had earlier banned skaters from Russia and Belarus from international competition over Russia's military campaign in Ukraine. Belarus is a key staging area for the invasion, which Russia calls a "special military operation."

The ISU said in a statement that it was looking for a replacement host for the Rostelecom Cup, which is scheduled to take place in late November.

"Until further notice no international competitions shall be held in Russia and Belarus. Consequently, the Rostelecom Cup 2022 in figure skating will not be included in the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating series of the season 2022/23," the ISU said.

Last season, the Rostelecom Cup was held at Sochi and the women's event was won by 15-year-old Russian Kamila Valieva, whose later doping case dominated the sport at the Beijing Olympics.

“The council reaffirms its solidarity with all those affected by the conflict and reiterates its condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the strongest possible terms,” the ISU said in a statement.

Russian athletes, teams, officials and event hosts have been isolated from world sports since the invasion started Feb. 24, with governing bodies encouraged to act by the International Olympic Committee. Russia’s military ally Belarus has also been widely excluded.

However, Russia could still field candidates at the ISU's presidential elections in June at a congress in Phuket, Thailand. Current president Jan Dijkema of the Netherlands is stepping down after six years.

The ISU said more than 20 of its member federations urged the council to decide at its online meeting Sunday to exclude Russian and Belarusian officials as candidates for any position and from attending any meetings. The ISU's first vice president is Russian Alexander Lakernik.

However, the ruling committee “concluded that no such council decision shall be taken at this time.”

The ISU cited “the fundamental rights of ISU members” and said it was “mindful of securing the validity” of the upcoming congress.

Instead, national federations could decide in Thailand to exclude Russia and Belarus, the ISU said, noting the issue was “depending on the Ukraine situation” and future requests for a vote.

The ISU previously allocated 200,000 Swiss francs ($209,000) to help Ukrainian skaters and officials. That money will go to member federations that “welcomed Ukrainian skaters displaced by the conflict as a contribution to help them continue their skating activities,” the ISU said Monday.

Information from Reuters and The Associated Press was used.