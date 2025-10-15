FCC Moves to Bar Hong Kong Telecom Carrier From Operating in US

The Federal Communications Commission said on Wednesday it is moving to revoke the authority of Hong Kong telecom carrier HKT International to operate in the United States, citing national security concerns.

The U.S. telecom regulator issued an order to show cause directing HKT and its subsidiaries to explain why the FCC should not commence revocation proceedings, citing its affiliation with China Unicom Americas. If finalized, it would prevent the company from providing international and domestic telecom services to and within the United States.

Washington has taken a series of actions against China's telecom and tech industries in recent years.

The FCC voted in 2022 to revoke the authorization for China Unicom that had been granted in 2002 and has taken action against other Chinese telecom carriers to operate in the United States.

HKT did not immediately respond to a request for comment but China Unicom in 2022 said the FCC action was "without any justifiable grounds and without affording the required due process."

FCC Chair Brendan Carr said on Wednesday that the commission is working to ensure that Chinese-controlled entities that pose national security risks to the U.S. "cannot connect to our telecom networks."

The Chinese Embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The FCC said in 2022 that China Unicom Americas is ultimately owned and controlled by the Chinese government.

The FCC in 2022 also revoked U.S. operations authorization for Pacific Networks and its wholly owned subsidiary ComNet after it revoked the U.S. authorization for China Telecom Americas the prior year.

In 2019, the FCC rejected China Mobile's bid to provide U.S. telecommunications services, citing national security risks.

Last week, Carr said major U.S. online retail websites removed several million listings for prohibited Chinese electronics as part of a crackdown by the agency, including home security cameras and smartwatches from companies including Huawei, Hangzhou Hikvision, ZTE, and Dahua Technology.

The FCC plans to vote on Oct. 28 to tighten restrictions on telecommunications equipment made by Chinese companies deemed national security risks.

In March, the FCC said it was investigating nine Chinese companies on a list of firms that raise national security concerns, including China Unicom, Huawei, ZTE, and Pacific Networks/ComNet.