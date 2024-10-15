WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: fbi | cia | isis | afghanistan | terrorist | plot | isis

US Official Claims ISIS Behind Foiled Election Day Plot

By    |   Tuesday, 15 October 2024 06:11 PM EDT

Anonymous United States officials are claiming the FBI has foiled a plot by ISIS-K, the Afghanistan branch of ISIS, to carry out an act of terrorism on Election Day.

According to NBC News, Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27, who had worked for the CIA in Afghanistan, was arrested by the FBI last week in Oklahoma over an alleged terror plot. According to court documents, Tawhedi had allegedly spoken to a man named "Malik" over his intent to purchase AK-47s.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Anonymous United States officials are claiming the FBI has foiled a plot by ISIS-K, the Afghanistan branch of ISIS, to carry out an act of terrorism on Election Day.
fbi, cia, isis, afghanistan, terrorist, plot, isis
80
2024-11-15
Tuesday, 15 October 2024 06:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved