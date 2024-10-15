US Official Claims ISIS Behind Foiled Election Day Plot

Anonymous United States officials are claiming the FBI has foiled a plot by ISIS-K, the Afghanistan branch of ISIS, to carry out an act of terrorism on Election Day.

According to NBC News, Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27, who had worked for the CIA in Afghanistan, was arrested by the FBI last week in Oklahoma over an alleged terror plot. According to court documents, Tawhedi had allegedly spoken to a man named "Malik" over his intent to purchase AK-47s.