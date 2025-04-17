WATCH TV LIVE

Cable Car Accident in Southern Italy Kills at Least 4 People

Thursday, 17 April 2025 02:01 PM EDT

MILAN (AP) — A cable car carrying tourists south of Naples crashed Thursday after the cable snapped, killing at least four people and injuring one, officials said.

Italy’s alpine rescue was responding to the accident at Monte Faito in the town of Castellammare di Stabia.

The cable car accident happened just a week after the destination reopened for the season. The cable car is popular for its views of Mount Vesuvius and the Bay of Naples.

Newsmax Media, Inc.

