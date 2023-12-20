×
Google Fined $50.8 Million by Russian Court for 'Fake' News

Wednesday, 20 December 2023 07:05 AM EST

A Russian court hit Alphabet's Google on Wednesday with a fine of 4.6 billion roubles ($50.84 million) for failing to delete so-called "fake" information about the conflict in Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia has repeatedly been at loggerheads with foreign technology companies over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute that intensified after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia calls the conflict in Ukraine a "special military operation."

Wednesday, 20 December 2023 07:05 AM
