×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: f-35

Biden Sends Troops to Baltics, F-35s to NATO's Eastern Flank: Official

Biden Sends Troops to Baltics, F-35s to NATO's Eastern Flank: Official
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 22 February 2022 04:02 PM

President Joe Biden's Tuesday announcement of a redistribution of troops in Europe includes sending 800 infantry soldiers to the Baltic region and up to eight F-35 fighter jets to several operating locations along NATO's eastern flank, a U.S. official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

In addition, the United States will send 32 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters to the Baltic region and to Poland from locations within Europe.

"These additional personnel are being repositioned to reassure our NATO allies, deter any potential aggression against NATO member states, and train with host-nation forces," the senior U.S. defense official said, adding that none of the new forces were coming from the United States.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
President Joe Biden's Tuesday announcement of a redistribution of troops in Europe includes sending 800 infantry soldiers to the Baltic region and up to eight F-35 fighter jets to several operating locations along NATO's eastern flank, a U.S. official said, speaking on...
f-35
111
2022-02-22
Tuesday, 22 February 2022 04:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved