Eyal Zamir Sworn in as IDF Chief of Staff, Faces Security Challenges

Eyal Zamir was sworn in as the 24th Chief of Staff of the IDF at the Defense Headquarters in Tel Aviv, after receiving the rank of lieutenant general in the command changeover ceremony led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Zamir was appointed to replace outgoing IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, who resigned his position over the IDF's failure to prevent the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre.

Netanyahu praised Zamir, who had served as his military secretary.

"Even when he served as my military secretary, I was impressed by Eyal Zamir's commitment to the state, his commitment to the IDF, and his offensive approach. I support and lead, together with the defense minister, his appointment as the next IDF chief of staff with both hands. I expect that during his service — perhaps even in the near future — we will achieve all these monumental accomplishments that not only change Israel's situation but also transform the entire Middle East."

During the ceremony, Netanyahu praised Halevi's long IDF career, which included four decades as a commanding officer.

While avoiding direct criticism over the failures of Oct. 7, the prime minister thanked Halevi for his work during the subsequent war.

"Thank you Herzi, the 23rd chief of staff, for your important role in our string of achievements after the attack of Oct. 7," Netanyahu said.

In his remarks, outgoing Halevi called for the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the Oct. 7 massacre.

"Establishing a state inquiry commission is necessary and essential — not to point fingers, but primarily to get to the root of the problems and enable correction," Halevi stated.

Admitting that the IDF's failure was "a deep failure," Halevi said it necessitates a state inquiry.

"On Oct. 7, the IDF failed. There was a profound failure here, but it's not accurate that a failure of this magnitude should only be investigated within the IDF and Shin Bet."

Halevi again emphasized the responsibility he held as commander of the IDF.

"This was my watch, and what happened is my responsibility, one I bear and will always bear. In the name of that responsibility, I am also concluding my tenure," he stated.

Halevi also criticized the frequent criticism coming from many coalition politicians, saying such criticism hurts the military.

"The IDF sometimes experiences unrestrained criticism — before the war and during it," he stated. "It doesn't help us become better. It risks undermining the trust of subordinates in their commanders and unsettling parents whose children risk their lives on the battlefield."

Halevi also attacked the fact that many of the coalition politicians attacking the IDF did not serve in the military themselves.

"You don't have to be a fighter to have an opinion, but some of those preaching about a lack of courage and resolve have never felt a cold trigger at night facing an enemy, never heard the breaths of a wounded comrade on a stretcher carried through enemy territory," Halevi remarked.

Halevi called for Israel to "do everything to return all of the hostages, this is critical for victory," saying the IDF can never leave soldiers "in enemy territory."

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Israel Katz told incoming commander Zamir that he faces significant security challenges.

"The security challenges around us do not leave the new chief of staff 100 minutes of grace. In fact, Eyal, you don't have even one minute of grace," Katz told him.

However, Katz also expressed confidence in Zamir's ability to lead.

"Eyal Zamir is assuming the role at a time of numerous security challenges facing us. The State of Israel needs a strong and victorious army, and I am confident in Eyal Zamir's ability to lead the IDF to decisive victories across all arenas."

Zamir pledged to lead the IDF to victory.

"The task, which I am receiving today, is clear: Lead the IDF to victory," he stated.

He also promised to work to encourage the sharing of the burden of defending Israel. Calling "all parts of Israeli society to participate in the mitzvah (commandment) of defense of the homeland," Zamir said, "This is a shared responsibility."

The new chief also pledged to bring the remaining hostages back home.

Speaking to the hostage families, Zamir said, "Your loved ones are in front of my eyes. Our moral duty is clear; Bring everyone back home, in any way possible and as quickly as possible."

