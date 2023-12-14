Blasts Heard Near Kyiv After Missile Attack Warning

Thursday, 14 December 2023 09:38 AM EST
The sound of explosions was heard Thursday by a Reuters correspondent near Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, after the air force warned of an incoming Russian missile threat.
