An Explosion Takes Place outside a Busy Café in the Somali Capital, Witnesses Say

Sunday, 14 July 2024 06:00 PM EDT

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — An explosion took place outside a café Sunday in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, where attacks by an Islamic militant group are frequently reported, witnesses said. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Some people were watching the European soccer final between Spain and England on a screen inside the café when the explosion happened. Pictures posted online and purporting to be from the scene showed a fire burning outside the café.

The seaside city, which is sporadically targeted by the al-Shabab militant group, had been relatively peaceful in recent months.

That calm was broken on Saturday with an attempted jailbreak by inmates inside a Mogadishu prison. In that attack, in which at least eight people were killed, prisoners convicted for their roles in al-Shabab attacks exchanged fire with prison guards before they were killed.

