Russia Booted from Eurovision Song Contest over Ukraine

Manizha Dalerovna Sangin 'Manizha' of Russia during the 65th Eurovision Song Contest grand final held at Rotterdam Ahoy on May 21, 2021 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty)

Friday, 25 February 2022 12:48 PM

The European Broadcasting Union says that Russia will not be allowed an entry in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The union said in a statement Friday that given the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry would bring the competition into “disrepute.''

“The EBU is an apolitical member organisation of broadcasters committed to upholding the values of public service,’’ the union said on Twitter. “We remain dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage.”

This year's finale is being held in Turin, Italy, on May 14.

Russia has not yet announced an entrant for the splashy contest.

Ukraine will be represented by Kalush Orchestra, which organizers describe as a “hip-hop band with a fondness for folk.”

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


The European Broadcasting Union says that Russia will not be allowed an entry in this year's Eurovision Song Contest.
