×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Eurostar trains canceled strike Paris London Channel

A Wildcat Strike Shuts Down English Channel Rail Services, Causing Misery for Christmas Travelers

A Wildcat Strike Shuts Down English Channel Rail Services, Causing Misery for Christmas Travelers

Thursday, 21 December 2023 01:00 PM EST

PARIS (AP) — The train company Eurostar canceled all services to and from London starting at noon Thursday and “until further notice” due to a wildcat strike by staff at Eurotunnel, which links Britain and the European continent.

The unannounced strike triggered by what Eurotunnel staff said was an insufficient bonus caused outrage and disarray in train stations as travelers on both sides of the English Channel tried to join families and friends for the Christmas holidays.

French Transport Minister Clement Beaune called the stoppage “unacceptable.”

“A solution must be found immediately,” he said on X, formerly Twitter.

“We are closely monitoring the situation as it evolves and, our teams are currently working to minimize the impact on our customers,” a brief statement from Eurostar said. "Customers affected will receive direct communication about their journey and can exchange their tickets free of charge or claim a refund.”

Eurostar and Eurotunnel are two separate companies.

Union representatives at Eurotunnel's French site rejected a 1,000-euro ($1,100) end-of-year bonus, and went on strike to press a demand to have it tripled, Eurotunnel said. That “has resulted in the complete interruption of service and the closure of our terminals in France and the UK,” the Eurotunnel statement said.

It said the company was “working to restore the situation” via “constant contact” with unions.

Tim Kelsey, of Oxford, was among victims of the strike, stranded at Paris' Gare du Nord train station.

“We learned about the strike here, when we arrived here at the station. It’s an outrage, being stuck here this close to Christmas," he said. “What are the strikers thinking about?” He bemoaned the lack of any offer of accommodations in Paris.

“No trains available today or tomorrow. How am I going to get home to my children?” Kelsey asked. "It’s going to be a lonely Christmas on the streets of Paris.”

———

Oleg Cetinic in Paris contributed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The train company Eurostar canceled all services to and from London starting at noon Thursday and "until further notice" due to a wildcat strike by staff at Eurotunnel, which links Britain and the European continent. The unannounced strike triggered by what Eurotunnel staff...
Eurostar trains canceled strike Paris London Channel
314
2023-00-21
Thursday, 21 December 2023 01:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved