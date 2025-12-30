WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: eurostar disruption trains channel tunnel britain france

Channel Tunnel Disruption Affects Eurostar and Vehicle Shuttle Services between France and England

Channel Tunnel Disruption Affects Eurostar and Vehicle Shuttle Services between France and England

Tuesday, 30 December 2025 08:00 AM EST

LONDON (AP) — Eurostar is advising passengers to postpone their journeys after a problem with the overhead power supply disrupted rail services on Tuesday as travelers prepared for the busy New Year's holiday.

Eurostar's website shows that four trains between London and Paris have already been canceled and three more are listed as delayed.

“We strongly advise all our passengers to postpone their journey to a different date,” Eurostar said. “Please don’t come to the station unless you already have a ticket to travel.″

Delays and cancellations are being caused by an overhead power supply problem and a failed Le Shuttle train, Eurostar said. Le Shuttle trains transport vehicles between Folkstone, England, and Calais, France.

“Services are temporarily suspended for both terminals due to a power supply issue,” Le Shuttle said. “We are working hard to resolve this. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Eurostar is advising passengers to postpone their journeys after a problem with the overhead power supply disrupted rail services on Tuesday as travelers prepared for the busy New Year's holiday.Eurostar's website shows that four trains between London and Paris have already...
eurostar disruption trains channel tunnel britain france
142
2025-00-30
Tuesday, 30 December 2025 08:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved