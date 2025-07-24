WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: european union | ursula von der leyen | china | ukraine

EU's von der Leyen Urges China to Help Push for Ceasefire in Ukraine

Thursday, 24 July 2025 08:56 AM EDT

The European Union has expressed its expectations that China responds to the EU's concerns and use its influence to urge Russia toward accepting a ceasefire in Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

Speaking in Beijing after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a one-day summit in Beijing, she added that it is important that a ceasefire and negotiations take place to end bloodshed.

"How China continues to interact with Putin's war will be a determining factor for our relations foing forward," she said. 

