EU's von der Leyen Urges China to Help Push for Ceasefire in Ukraine

The European Union has expressed its expectations that China responds to the EU's concerns and use its influence to urge Russia toward accepting a ceasefire in Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

Speaking in Beijing after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a one-day summit in Beijing, she added that it is important that a ceasefire and negotiations take place to end bloodshed.

"How China continues to interact with Putin's war will be a determining factor for our relations foing forward," she said.