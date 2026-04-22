EU Envoys Prepare Finalization of Ukraine Loan, New Russia Sanctions

EU ‌ambassadors on Wednesday started the procedure to finalize agreement on their promised 90 billion ‌euro ($106 billion) ​loan to Ukraine and a new package ⁠of sanctions against Russia, ​after Hungary gave up its ⁠resistance against the decision, three EU diplomats said.

The ‌EU agreed ​last year on ‌the loan to ‌keep Ukraine liquid through 2026 and 2027, but Hungary refused ⁠to ‌sign off ⁠on the deal as the ⁠Russia-friendly ⁠Prime Minister Viktor Orban ‌accused Ukraine of sabotaging the transit of Russian oil ‌through ​a pipeline damaged ‌by Russian attacks.