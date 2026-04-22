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Tags: european union | ukraine | loan | russia | sanctions

EU Envoys Prepare Finalization of Ukraine Loan, New Russia Sanctions

Wednesday, 22 April 2026 07:32 AM EDT

EU ‌ambassadors on Wednesday started the procedure to finalize agreement on their promised 90 billion ‌euro ($106 billion) ​loan to Ukraine and a new package ⁠of sanctions against Russia, ​after Hungary gave up its ⁠resistance against the decision, three EU diplomats said.

The ‌EU agreed ​last year on ‌the loan to ‌keep Ukraine liquid through 2026 and 2027, but Hungary refused ⁠to ‌sign off ⁠on the deal as the ⁠Russia-friendly ⁠Prime Minister Viktor Orban ‌accused Ukraine of sabotaging the transit of Russian oil ‌through ​a pipeline damaged ‌by Russian attacks. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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EU ‌ambassadors on Wednesday started the procedure to finalize agreement on their promised 90 billion ‌euro ($106 billion) ​loan to Ukraine and a new package ⁠of sanctions against Russia...
european union, ukraine, loan, russia, sanctions
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2026-32-22
Wednesday, 22 April 2026 07:32 AM
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