EU Envoys Prepare Finalization of Ukraine Loan, New Russia Sanctions

EU ambassadors on Wednesday started the procedure to finalize agreement on their promised 90 billion euro ($106 billion) loan to Ukraine and a new package of sanctions against Russia, after Hungary gave up its resistance against the decision, three EU diplomats said.
The EU agreed last year on the loan to keep Ukraine liquid through 2026 and 2027, but Hungary refused to sign off on the deal as the Russia-friendly Prime Minister Viktor Orban accused Ukraine of sabotaging the transit of Russian oil through a pipeline damaged by Russian attacks.
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