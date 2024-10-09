WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: european union migration poland czech republic

Czech Republic and Poland Call on EU to Do More to Tackle Irregular Migration

Czech Republic and Poland Call on EU to Do More to Tackle Irregular Migration

Wednesday, 09 October 2024 11:01 AM EDT

PRAGUE (AP) — The prime ministers of Czech Republic and Poland said Wednesday that the European Union has to do more to tackle unauthorized migration and condemned the practice of renewing border checks among the bloc's 27 member states.

“We have agreed that it’s necessary to do more,” Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said after meeting with Polish counterpart Donald Tusk and other members of his government in Prague.

Fiala said that sweeping reforms to the bloc’s asylum system endorsed by EU nations in May are “insufficient,” and should be more strict.

Hungary and Poland, which have long opposed any obligation for countries to host migrants or pay for their care, voted against the package but were unable to block it. Czech Republic abstained from the vote.

“We also have a negative view of the reestablishing of long-term border checks at the inside borders of the European Union," Fiala said.

Tusk echoed that.

“The task for the EU is to protect its outside borders and to minimize illegal migration rather than create internal borders or seek mechanisms for relocating groups of illegal migrants back and forth within Europe,” Tusk said.

Irregular migration dominated the European Parliament election in June and influenced recent state elections in eastern Germany, where a far-right party won for the first time since World War II. The German government announced in September that it was expanding border controls around its territory following recent extremist attacks.

Tusk, whose country is taking over the EU’s rotating presidency in January, said that he would present his long-term plan to deal with migration on the EU level on Saturday.

He specifically mentioned migration pressures on the Poland-Belarus border for which he blames authoritarian Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Tusk said that "thousands of Polish soldiers, police officers and border guards are engaged in fighting” every day on the border where the situation resembles a “wartime landscape.”

___

Monika Scislowska contributed to this report from Warsaw, Poland.

___

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The prime ministers of Czech Republic and Poland said Wednesday that the European Union has to do more to tackle unauthorized migration and condemned the practice of renewing border checks among the bloc's 27 member states."We have agreed that it's necessary to do more,"...
european union migration poland czech republic
335
2024-01-09
Wednesday, 09 October 2024 11:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved