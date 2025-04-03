WATCH TV LIVE

EU's Kallas: Members Providing Ukraine With Ammo

Thursday, 03 April 2025 07:09 AM EDT

European countries are already providing more than half of Ukraine's ammunition needs, recently put at two million rounds by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Thursday.

"These things are moving very well [...] we need to get the help to Ukraine as fast as possible. President Zelenskyy has said that they need five billion to have at least two million rounds," Kallas said ahead a of EU defense ministers summit in Warsaw.

"I'm glad to see that we already have different proposals or different countries are coming with their input to this, so we have already over 50% of what is needed," she added. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


