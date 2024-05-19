WATCH TV LIVE

European Commission Activates Satellite in Iran President Search

Sunday, 19 May 2024 02:43 PM EDT

The European Commission is activating satellite mapping service to aid search efforts after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter crashed, following a request for assistance from Iran, the European commissioner for crisis management said.

The European Commission's Copernicus Emergency Management Service provides mapping products based on satellite imagery.

Crisis management commissioner Janez Lenarcic said on X that the service was activating its "rapid response mapping service in view of the helicopter accident."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

