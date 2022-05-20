×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Europe | Weather

2 Paragliders Killed in Germany; More Strong Storms Forecast

2 Paragliders Killed in Germany; More Strong Storms Forecast

Friday, 20 May 2022 08:00 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany say two French nationals died after their motorized paraglider was caught by a strong gust of wind and crashed in a field in the center of the country.

Authorities warned of strong storms across much of Germany, with tornadoes possible in some areas Friday.

The paragliders, a man and a woman, took off Thursday from an airfield in Ballenstedt, about 175 kilometers (109 miles) southwest of Berlin, authorities in Saxony-Anhalt state said. The pair, both 59, were urged to land due to a forecast for an abrupt change in the weather.

Shortly after the warning, “they appear to have been hit by a gust of wind that caused the paraglider to collapse, and the air vehicle crashed onto a field from a height of about 40 meters (131 feet),” police said.

Storms disrupted traffic, uprooted treets that toppled onto rail tracks and roads, and flooded hundreds of basements in western Germany on Thursday.

Meteorologists said heavy rainfall and hail were expected in parts of the country Friday, when storms could produce wind speeds of up to 130 kilometers per hour (81mph).

Schools in the western city of Cologne closed before midday to give students time to make it home safely before the storms hit.

Further south in Ahrweiler county, all schools remained closed Friday. More than 130 people were killed in the region after it was hit by a flash flood in July 2021.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Police in Germany say two French nationals died after their motorized paraglider was caught by a strong gust of wind and crashed in a field in the center of the country.Authorities warned of strong storms across much of Germany, with tornadoes possible in some areas...
Europe,Weather
239
2022-00-20
Friday, 20 May 2022 08:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved