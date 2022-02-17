×
Storm Sweeps Germany, Causing Damage, Delays; 2nd in Sight

Thursday, 17 February 2022 05:00 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Meteorologists warned Thursday that Germany could see more extreme weather after a storm that swept across the country overnight toppled trees and caused widespread delays to rail and air traffic.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

German rail company Deutsche Bahn said it halted long-distance connections in seven northern states early Thursday. National carrier Lufthansa and other airlines also canceled several flights due to Storm Ylenia.

Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia state closed schools as a precaution, and several other states said students could stay home if they wanted.

In Bavaria, trees falling on power lines left more than 10,000 people without electricity.

Meteorologists said they measured winds speed of up to 135 kilometers per hour (84 miles per hour) in low-lying areas.

Cyclonic weather over the north Atlantic is expected to send further storms toward Europe in the coming days.

Germany's national weather service DWD predicts that Storm Zeynep will hit the country on Friday.

